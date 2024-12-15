Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system

Liverpool boss Slot accepts Fulham booking

Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot accepts Fulham booking
Liverpool boss Slot accepts Fulham bookingAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot accepted his booking during their 2-2 draw with Fulham.

It means Slot is suspended for Liverpool's next Premier League game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"There were a few moments when I could have been given a yellow card," said Slot. 

"It's an emotional game and we were a man down, it's frustrating. It's good to see our performance after so many setbacks.

"It's difficult to judge for me because I only see it in real-time like the referee.

"We have to accept what VAR sees. You know how important these decisions can be. We ended up with a draw and I don't think we can blame the referee for that."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolFulham
Related Articles
Prem release statement after Liverpool fullback Robertson's red card
Fulham boss Silva admits Anfield factor helped 10-man Liverpool
Robinson admits Fulham unhappy with ref after Liverpool draw