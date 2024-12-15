Liverpool boss Slot accepts Fulham booking

Liverpool boss Arne Slot accepted his booking during their 2-2 draw with Fulham.

It means Slot is suspended for Liverpool's next Premier League game.

"There were a few moments when I could have been given a yellow card," said Slot.

"It's an emotional game and we were a man down, it's frustrating. It's good to see our performance after so many setbacks.

"It's difficult to judge for me because I only see it in real-time like the referee.

"We have to accept what VAR sees. You know how important these decisions can be. We ended up with a draw and I don't think we can blame the referee for that."

