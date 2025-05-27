Van Dijk, Gomez and Jones send message to fans after Liverpool parade crash

After the horrific car crash at the Liverpool parade on Monday afternoon, three players have sent messages to fans who will still be in shock.

After a car ploughed into the crowd at Liverpool FC’s Premier League title victory parade, the country is still in a state of shock. The Liverpool squad were celebrating winning the Premier League with supporters as they toured through the city with the trophy but now celebrations have been dampened by such a devastating incident.

Joe Gomez has become one of the first Liverpool players to speak publicly after the event as he reposted the club's statement onto his own Instagram Story.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected right now. YNWA."

Jones was the first player to react publicly to the event as it happened as he reposted the club’s statement on to his story with a red heart. Club Captain Van Dijk also posted on his Instagram story saying his "thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. alongside a photo of the city's Liver Building behind red smoke.

Van Dijk continues by saying "praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries.

"We are all with you."

Merseyside police said a 53-year-old white male from the Liverpool area was arrested at the scene after what has been one of the darkest days in the city’s history. The event looks to have brought the city together, however and with players' messages flooding in there is a sense of solidarity that will give many hope.