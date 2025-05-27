Liverpool captain Van Dijk happy including Hansen in Prem trophy celebrations

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed he made a personal request to be handed the Premier League trophy by Alan Hansen before lifting it at Anfield on Sunday.

Van Dijk wanted the trophy to be passed from one Reds captain to another.

The Dutchman explained: “I was very determined to make sure that he was going to be the one that handed the trophy to me.

“Obviously he was ill last year. I'm glad he's looking well now and yeah, I was really happy for him that he also got his moment with the cup because he totally deserved it.”

Van Dijk also said: “I spoke to him when there was a photo a few years ago that me and him took and I was very keen on getting him here and doing the presentation with me.

“We didn't actually speak before it but obviously everyone was behind the scenes making it happen.

“But after the trophy lift, after a couple of pictures I wanted him to be there. And apparently he already went upstairs! So we got him back and I'm glad that we got him on the pitch.”