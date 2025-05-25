Liverpool captain Van Dijk rates Inter Milan ahead of PSG for UCL final

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he rates Inter Milan as Champions League favourites.

Van Dijk sees the Italians as stronger as PSG ahead of next Saturday's final.

He told L'Equipe: "PSG favourites? No, I don't think so. I played against PSG recently and they made a strong impression on me.

"But as for Inter, I've played against them in the past and I know two of their players well, my compatriots Denzel Dumfries and Stefan De Vrij. Perhaps Inter have a little more experience than PSG, given that they recently played in the Champions League final (in 2023 against Manchester City)."

Returning to the Parisians, the Dutchman explained: "I was very impressed by PSG's style of play, the individual quality of their players and the effort they showed. It was quite surprising that we won after they had dominated us, but these things happen in football.

"In the return match, we could have scored in the first twenty minutes, which would have changed the course of the match. In the end, the game was quite balanced and it went to penalties."