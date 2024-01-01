Van Dijk explains leaving Holland camp for Liverpool return

Virgil van Dijk is back in Liverpool today.

The Reds captain has been released from the Holland camp after his red card in the Nations League draw in Hungary last night.

As Van Dijk is suspended for the Oranje's next game, it's been agreed that the defender can return to Merseyside for some extra days' rest.

He explained: "I would have liked to continue supporting the team, but I indicated that I would like to go home. There has been a lot of talk about all the matches we have to play, all the travel.

"It is a good time to take a rest."

The KNVB also announced: “Captain Virgil van Dijk is leaving the training camp of Oranje. That was decided yesterday in Budapest. After his red card in the match against Hungary, he has been excluded from participating in the match against Germany on Monday.”