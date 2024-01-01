Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Van Dijk sent off for Holland
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off for Holland in Friday's Nations League draw with Hungary.

The tie finished 1-1 in Hungary, with the hosts going ahead through Roland Sallai before Van Dijk was sent off with two yellow cards in three minutes.

The Oranje skipper was first booked for dissent and then soon after received another yellow card after bringing down Kevin Csoboth.

It was Van Dijk's first red card for Holland on his 77th appearance.

Holland eventually equalised via Denzel Dumfries. 

