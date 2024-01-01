Liverpool defender Van Dijk fumes over Holland red: So now the captain can't speak to the ref?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is angry after his first red card for Holland.

Van Dijk was sent off for two quick yellow cards in Holland's 1-1 draw with Hungary.

The first yellow was for dissent after he complained to the ref after an apparent foul on teammate Donyell Malen. As captain, it was expected Van Dijk would be clear to voice the team's concerns to match officials.

He said afterwards: "It is a bummer, should not have happened. But I'm especially angry about the first. They say the captain is the only one who can talk to the referee.

"I walk up to him. Up tempo, but not in a nasty way, not at all. Very respectful. Because I felt it was a breakaway player, he did not go for the ball at all. If even the captain can not say anything... then it gets difficult."