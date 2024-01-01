Holland coach Koeman angered by Van Dijk dismissal

Tribal Football
Holland coach Ronald Koeman insists Virgil van Dijk shouldn't have been sent off in their Nations League draw in Hungary.

Liverpool and Oranje captain Van Dijk was dismissed in the 1-1 draw after two quick yellow cards, with the first for dissent.

And Koeman insists the first booking was undeserved: “That moment was frustrating.

“I don't understand it either. I think we have agreed that a captain can protest to a referee. That violation was good for a red card. There was no intention at all to play the ball.

"The fact that Virgil then takes that second card is not convenient. He just had to follow along, but he knows that himself.”

