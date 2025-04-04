Van Dijk again pushed about Liverpool plans after derby win

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk remains coy over his future beyond the end of this season.

The Dutchman is off contract in June and his future remains undecided.

After their victory over Everton, Van Dijk said, “It's a funny world. There were doubts outside all of a sudden but the fact is there are eight games to go, there is a 12-point gap, and we focus on putting points on the board and playing the best football we can play.

“But if we have to fight, we have to fight.”

Asked about his plans, the defender also said: “Be a Premier League champion. And that's what the aim is for the rest of the season. What happens after the season, we will see then."

As Van Dijk, the Reds sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with eight games to play.