Rice: I don't know why French spoke of Yamal like that

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has no doubts about the danger Lamine Yamal offers ahead of today's Euros final.

The Barcelona whiz was questioned by France's players before their semifinal defeat to Spain.

But England ace Rice says: "Look, I don't know why the French players tried to talk down a player the way they did, because when he has performed at Barcelona at such a young age, you have to just pay tribute to that.

"I say that both as a fan and a player. You have to respect that. And sometimes you have to say, 'He's 16 years old. Wow, that shows some nuts'.

"It is really special what he is doing."