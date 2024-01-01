Arsenal midfielder Rice: Arteta in touch about Euros final

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has revealed manager Mikel Arteta has been in touch ahead of the Euros final.

Rice admits he knows Arteta will be backing Spain tomorrow.

He said today: “We had a phone call the other day, spoke for about ten minutes.

“That was good, it was nice to speak to him, I hadn’t spoke to him since the end of season. Then he text the other night saying ‘Vamos!’ when we got to the final.

“He’ll be split obviously because he’s Spanish but he’s got boys in the England squad as well. But he did wish me all the best so I was happy with that.”