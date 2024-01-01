Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal midfielder Rice: Arteta in touch about Euros final

Arsenal midfielder Rice: Arteta in touch about Euros final
Arsenal midfielder Rice: Arteta in touch about Euros final
Arsenal midfielder Rice: Arteta in touch about Euros finalAction Plus
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has revealed manager Mikel Arteta has been in touch ahead of the Euros final.

Rice admits he knows Arteta will be backing Spain tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said today: “We had a phone call the other day, spoke for about ten minutes.

“That was good, it was nice to speak to him, I hadn’t spoke to him since the end of season. Then he text the other night saying ‘Vamos!’ when we got to the final. 

“He’ll be split obviously because he’s Spanish but he’s got boys in the England squad as well. But he did wish me all the best so I was happy with that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRice DeclanArsenalEuro
Related Articles
Slovakia boss Calzona lifts lid on Rice clash
REVEALED: What Rice called Slovakia coach Calzona in furious exchange
Arsenal midfielder Rice: England proved team spirit with victory over Slovakia