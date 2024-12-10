Van der Sar says Man Utd's poor choices at the top greatly affects player performance

Ex-Manchester United star Van der Sar has revealed his thoughts on the current situation at the club and why he thinks many players are struggling to perform.

The former goalkeeper has served as the marketing director and chief executive for Ajax since retiring from football and knows a lot of how to manage a club from the very top. The 54-year-old has been linked with a move back to United and recently opened up and what he thinks is going wrong at the club.

“It's of utmost importance that all things are connected," Van der Sar said. "I experienced at Ajax also when one radar, one little thing is not working, it can have an effect down the line.

“I think that happened also at United. I think the structure has been quite clear, with the Glazers as the ownership. I think the football structure and the CEO position has been changed also a few times.”

The Dutchman highlighted the importance of the January transfer window as well as the need for proper structure, something United do not have at the moment after the sacking of sporting director Dan Ashworth.

“Of course, a manager probably wants to have one or two players coming in January,' Van der Sar added.

“I think the most important thing is to have the line with the technical director, the football director, that they can know which situation will be needed to replace, to change, to add.

“I'm sure that discussion will be there, but in the meantime, a manager needs to perform and needs to win games because the position where they are now is not great.”

