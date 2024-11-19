Klopp revealed to have considered replacing Liverpool ace Salah with Man Utd winger Antony

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp considered replacing winger Mohamed Salah with Anthony before he left Ajax for Manchester United.

Antony was in the midst of an impressive season with Dutch side Ajax as he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists which enticed the German coach and according to The Times, FSG chief Mike Gordon, who like many at the time believed he was a world class talent.

The Brazilian would instead move to United for £82M that same summer and has since had a disappointing few seasons with the club. He is now reportedly up for sale by the club as they seek to clear up their wage bill with the January transfer window approaching.

The Egyptian forward’s contract is slowly running down and he will become a free agent unless negotiations start soon. Klopp likely worried about the contract situation and was prepared to bring in fresh talent such as Anthony to fill what would be a gaping hole.

Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contracts all run out at the end of the season with no negotiations commencing at the moment. Anthony would have likely failed at Liverpool but Klopp’s plan to replace Salah does look to be a logical idea as the 32-year old’s time at the club comes to an end.

Klopp’s replacement Arne Slot recently spoke about Salah and how much he means to a Liverpool side who are once again challenging for the title.

“I’ve worked with him now for four or five months, and you guys have seen him here for six or seven years in a row now,” the Dutchman told the club's official website.

“It’s special that he scores so many goals already; what makes it even more impressive is that he does this year after year after year. Not many players are able to do that and that he is able to do this tells you a lot about the quality he has.”

