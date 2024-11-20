Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash

Agent confirms Klopp story for Man Utd's Antony

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd's Antony could have joined Liverpool under Klopp to replace Salah
Man Utd's Antony could have joined Liverpool under Klopp to replace SalahAction Plus
Manchester United winger Antony could have ended up at Liverpool two years ago.

The winger was the subject of serious interest from then Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool were in danger of losing Mohamed Salah at the time, and felt that then Ajax star Antony was the ideal alternative.

Antony's representative, Junior Pedroso, told winwin.com: "Yes, this story has a basis in truth. 

“No (negotiations stopped as), Salah renewed his contract at the time with Liverpool, and that made Anthony's move to Liverpool impossible."

United will be hoping a team is willing to take on the winger, who has struggled to justify the mega fee they paid Ajax for him that summer.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
AntonyLiverpoolManchester UnitedAjaxPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Klopp revealed to have considered replacing Liverpool ace Salah with Man Utd winger Antony
Man Utd join Liverpool interest as Real Madrid plan Tchouameni sale
Man Utd open to offers for failed winger as January transfer window approaches