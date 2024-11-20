Man Utd's Antony could have joined Liverpool under Klopp to replace Salah

Manchester United winger Antony could have ended up at Liverpool two years ago.

The winger was the subject of serious interest from then Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were in danger of losing Mohamed Salah at the time, and felt that then Ajax star Antony was the ideal alternative.

Antony's representative, Junior Pedroso, told winwin.com: "Yes, this story has a basis in truth.

“No (negotiations stopped as), Salah renewed his contract at the time with Liverpool, and that made Anthony's move to Liverpool impossible."

United will be hoping a team is willing to take on the winger, who has struggled to justify the mega fee they paid Ajax for him that summer.

