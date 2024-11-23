Ajax striker Weghorst: My one Man Utd regret

Ajax striker Wout Weghorst admits some regret over his time with Manchester United.

Weghorst says he should've scored more goals during his six-month spell at Old Trafford.

He told the Manchester Evening News: "It was for our very successful months, in which we hardly lost. I was also very important to the team as a starting point and as a link between the midfield and the attack. Only my goals were left behind.

"That gnawed at me and was the reason I lost my place. The Premier League is by far the toughest league in the world, with the best defenders. But we were rarely the dominant party that created opportunities. And the way we played was different from what I was used to.

“In Germany and Turkey, the teams always played in my service. I was the focal point, while at United I mainly had to ensure that others could excel.

"I think I did that very well. But however you look at it, I would have liked to score much more often. ”