5 big Premier League headlines from the international break

Despite the Premier League being on hold, huge news stories are still breaking including Erling Haaland's new contract, Manchester United's new stadium and the future of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Manchester United new stadium plans move forward

Lord Coe said that United’s "once-in-a-generation project" would see the "development of a world-class stadium for the north of England" as they look to build a new 100K seater stadium that help transform football in the country.

The development would bring broad social and economic benefits to the local area and surrounding region and would rival Wembley as the new home of English football which is exactly what a huge club like United would want.

Todd Boehly is looking to sell his shares in Chelsea after just two years

The Blues have gone on a transfer rampage in the last two years spending well over £1bn in a club overhaul that some say has not paid off after the side finished sixth last season and without a trophy.

The club have gone through many managers including Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino and now Enzo Maresca who must be worried about the club's future after this recent news.

Joint owners Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake Capital want to buy out Todd Boehly as they look to establish more control of the club which many say Boehly is interested in.

Erling Haaland closing on new lucrative Manchester City contract

Haaland is expected to sign a new contract with his current deal ending in 2027 that will include a release clause which would give him control over his club future.

The Norwegian is often named as the best striker in the world and has had a stunning start to the season after scoring seven goals in Man City's opening three matches.

The forward has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for the club to date which includes winning the Premier League golden boot in the last two seasons.

Man United’s Antony set to leave the club as Turkish clubs interested

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Antony to Fenerbahce on loan as the winger reportedly pushing to leave Manchester United this week.

The transfer window in Turkey will remain open until Friday meaning Turkish clubs have plenty of time to agree on an offer for the Brazilian who has found life in Manchester tough so far after joining from Ajax.

United are said to be reluctant to sell Antony until at least the end of the season and a move this summer would likely be a temporary one.

Caoimhin Kelleher wants to leave Anfield to prove himself

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join Liverpool next summer in a deal that has frustrated Ireland no.1 Kelleher.

"I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out," said Kelleher.

"It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."

The Irishman has been key to Liverpool’s success in numerous cup competitions over the past few years but has always been second best to Alisson and now with new signing Mamardashvili it is very likely he will have to move away to secure more game time.