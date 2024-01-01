Tribal Football
Man City, Liverpool alerted as Musiala contract talks with Bayern Munich stall

Jamal Musiala's new contract talks with Bayern Munich have stalled.

Express says the midfielder's £300,000-a-week demands are viewed as too rich by Bayern.

As such, talks have now stalled, with Musiala insisting he deserves the pay-rise given star striker Harry Kane, who is on £400,000-a-week.

Contact between the two parties is being maintained, but Bayern are pushing Musiala to drop his price.

Watching developments are Manchester City and Liverpool, with Musiala's current deal having less than two years to run.

Musiala is a former Chelsea junior, having left London as a teen to play for Bayern.

