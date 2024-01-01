Musiala offers encouragement to Man City, Liverpool: I'm open to everything

Jamal Musiala cannot rule out leaving Bayern Munich next year.

The Germany attacker, formerly of Chelsea, is being linked with a return to England, where Manchester City and Liverpool are keen.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I don't really have a plan at all. I try not to think too far into the future about where I want to be, because situations can change every year or every month," he tells The Guardian.

Musiala does not rule out a move - but the attacking midfielder admits he is enjoying himself at Bayern Munich.

"I am open to everything, but I am very happy with where I am right now," says the 21-year-old.

Musiala's contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2026.