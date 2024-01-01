Van der Gaag linked with Man Utd exit

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears to have lost his trusted assistant Mitchell van der Gaag this summer.

The Dutchman, who has been Ten Hag’s right-hand man at United and previously at Ajax, wants to become a head coach.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Mirror, United have brought in ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and another Dutchman in Rene Hake to fill that void.

Van der Gaag was popular among the players, as he can speak five languages.

There are suggestions that Ten Hag may not have been the one targeting a coaching shakeup.

New investors INEOS, who only kept the head coach in the job by the skin of his teeth, may have told him to improve his coaching staff.