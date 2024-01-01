Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Van der Gaag linked with Man Utd exit

Van der Gaag linked with Man Utd exit
Van der Gaag linked with Man Utd exit
Van der Gaag linked with Man Utd exitAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears to have lost his trusted assistant Mitchell van der Gaag this summer.

The Dutchman, who has been Ten Hag’s right-hand man at United and previously at Ajax, wants to become a head coach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, United have brought in ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and another Dutchman in Rene Hake to fill that void.

Van der Gaag was popular among the players, as he can speak five languages.

There are suggestions that Ten Hag may not have been the one targeting a coaching shakeup.

New investors INEOS, who only kept the head coach in the job by the skin of his teeth, may have told him to improve his coaching staff.

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan der Gaag MitchellManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Hake in frame to replace Van der Gaag at Man Utd
Man Utd in talks with Go Ahead Eagles coach Hake (& Ruud)
Man Utd job doubts emerge for Man Utd No2 Van der Gaag