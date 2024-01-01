Man Utd job doubts emerge for Man Utd No2 Van der Gaag

Tribal Football
Manchester United’s hierarchy are questioning the position of Mitchell van der Gaag.

The assistant coach is the trusted number two of manager Erik ten Hag, having worked with him at Ajax as well.

However, Van der Gaag is said to have a style that does not always inspire confidence from the players.

Per The Athletic, Van der Gaag and fellow assistant Steve McClaren do not always get along either.

Investors INEOS are hoping to get a coach to inspire players in the dressing room.

While Ten Hag is remaining in charge, he may be asked to replace Van der Gaag or bring in another coach to supplement him.

