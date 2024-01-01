Spurs teen Bergvall offers advice to Swedish whizkids Ibrahimovic, Mellberg

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall is convinced by the exciting talent coming through Sweden's youth system.

Bergvall has previously played with AC Milan striker Maximilian Ibrahimovic - who was recently selected for the Sweden U18 squad.

"I have seen that Maximilian scored a few goals here in Milan's Primavera. Glad things are going well for him. We played together in the city team in Stockholm before," says Bergvall to Sportbladet.

Olof Mellberg's son John Mellberg is also in the U18 squad. The centre-back belongs to Red Bull Salzburg and has made his debut in the Champions League.

Bergvall has clear advice for Ibrahimovic and Mellberg.

"Above all, keep your feet on the ground and keep working. You are there for a reason. Sometimes you should also be able to reflect on and be proud of what you achieved."

Just like Ibrahimovic and Mellberg, Bergvall has lived with a lot of attention.

"It may not always be the most fun. But you have also learned a lot from it, that there is always a camera in your face. There are both pros and cons," adds Bergvall.