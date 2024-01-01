Spurs assistant coach Mason linked with Anderlecht job

Tribal Football
Tottenham assistant coach Ryan Mason is said to have emerged as a potential candidate for the managerial position at Belgium's Anderlecht.

Part of Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff, Mason is considered a strong option to succeed Brian Riemer.

The latter has now departed Anderlecht, with the Belgian giants in need of a head coach.

Per The Mail, with his background as an England midfielder and a comprehensive coaching experience at Tottenham, Mason could be ready for a step up.

He has previously managed at first team level, taking caretaker charge of Tottenham when Jose Mourinho was sacked.

He has been working with the Spurs first team since 2021 and has worked under Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and Postecoglou

