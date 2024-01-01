Tribal Football
Agent delivers clear Man Utd update on Eriksen
The agent of Christian Eriksen has detailed his situation at Manchester United.

The Dane was linked with Ajax and FC Copenhagen over the summer, while an attempt by Real Betis to take him on-loan on Friday's deadline day was rejected by United.

Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, now states that he will stay with United.

"Manchester United play every third day in the coming months, so he will still be important for the club," he told Voetbal International.

"Ajax approached in January, but it was too early. There were no inquiries this summer, so it was not a theme. There was another Dutch club that made contact, but that was not an option. All focus is now on Manchester United."

Schoots also says that a move to Anderlecht before the Belgian window closes is not relevant.

"There has only been loose contact with Anderlecht, but never more than that. It is difficult when you play for one of the world's three biggest clubs to go to a much smaller league, especially without Champions League football."

