Van Bronckhorst in advanced talks with Liverpool

Paul Vegas
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in talks to join Liverpool boss Arne Slot's backroom team.

After Johnny Heitinga's departure to take charge of Ajax, Slot is in need for a new first team assistant coaching appointment.

TalkSPORT says former Arsenal midfielder Van Bronckhorst is in talks to join Liverpool.

Indeed, there is a belief talks are at such an advanced stage that the Dutchman is on the brink of signing a contract.

Van Bronckhorst has been out of football since his dismissal by Besiktas as head coach in November. Before then, he was in charge of Rangers.

It was with Gers that he led them to the final of the Europa League in 2022 where they were beaten by Eintracht Franfurt. 

