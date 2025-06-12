Frankfurt director on striker Ekitike: If the price isn’t right, then he will stay with us

Eintracht Frankfurt director Markus Krösche has spoken on striker Hugo Ekitike and his future at the club.

Following his impressive season with Eintracht Frankfurt in which he finished the campaign with 22 goals in all competitions, Ekitike is wanted by several sides including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool who are in need of a top striker this summer.

Chelsea's attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike in time for the Club World Cup have collapsed, meaning they will have to stick with Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson for the time being. Meanwhile, United have signed Matheus Cunha, which may ease the pressure to sign the French international who has his pick of the Premier League sides.

However, despite this interest, Krösche has stood by his valuation of the forward in an interview with Wiesbadener Kurier.

“If the price isn’t right, then he will stay with us.” The Frankfurt director said when asked about the striker’s future which is up in the air at the moment.

Ekitike has not played since the Bundesliga concluded last month due to a back injury and will not feature at the European Under-21 Championship this summer, which is a huge blow for clubs who will be wanting to scout him further to see if he is worth his huge pricetag. However, Eintracht will be in west London a week before the new Premier League season starts, with a friendly scheduled against Fulham at Craven Cottage where scouts will no doubt be watching.