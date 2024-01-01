Valladolid closing deal for Arsenal keeper Hein

Arsenal’s young goalkeeper Karl Hein is set to leave the club this summer in search of regular game time.

The shot stopper is aware that he is down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Per football.london, he is getting a loan move that will see him = join Spanish side Real Valladolid.

He was going to be out of contract at the end of this coming season, but he has extended his deal.

Arsenal are now hoping that he can mature as he plays regularly over the next 12 months.