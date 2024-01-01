Nketiah key as Arsenal move for Merino stalls

Arsenal must sell before bringing in Mikel Merino, it has been revealed.

The Real Sociedad midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Gunners, where manager Mikel Arteta has prioritised Merino's addition.

Arteta sees Merino as the man to fill the void on and off the pitch left by Granit Xhaka's move to Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

However, TMW says Arsenal cannot close an agreement with La Real until they sell Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners are touting the striker around Europe for €30m - a price too rich for suitors Marseille.