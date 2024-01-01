Tribal Football
Arsenal debating Merino addition due to transfer policy

Arsenal target Mikel Merino's age is being privately discussed as an issue with his signing.

The Gunners are on the trail of the Spanish Euro 2024 star, who was previously at Newcastle United.

Not only did Merino have issues settling in England last time around, but he is 28-years-old.

Per football.london, the club’s transfer strategy is at odds with making such a move.

However, the club may feel they have a core group of young players that will age together.

They can bring in older players through occasional signings, such as Real Sociedad midfielder Merino, to pad out the squad.

