USA option emerges for ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is drawing serious interest from the United States.

The United States Men’s National Team may be his next destination, according to The Athletic.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach was sacked after a year in charge of the Blues.

However, he may now get a chance to show what he can do on the international stage.

Pochettino is one of the highest profile managers the USA would have hired in recent times, if the deal happens.

They were also interested in ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but were turned down.

