Ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino in frame for USA job

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is a potential candidate for a national team job.

The Argentine is wanted to take charge of the United States national team.

Per Argentine publication Diario Olé, Pochettino is among the candidates for the USA post.

The Americans did try to get Jurgen Klopp, but were rejected by the former Liverpool boss.

While Thomas Tuchel pines for the England position, Pochettino may be heading stateside soon.

The latter lost his job at Chelsea despite a sixth-place finish and reaching the League Cup final.