Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Xavi mentor takes aim at Flick: He lacks Barcelona DNA

Pochettino on Newcastle radar amid Howe doubts

Pochettino on Newcastle radar amid Howe doubts
Pochettino on Newcastle radar amid Howe doubts
Pochettino on Newcastle radar amid Howe doubtsAction Plus
Mauricio Pochettino is on Newcastle United's shortlist.

The Mirror says Toon manager Eddie Howe is tempted by the vacant England coaching post.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And should he leave, Newcastle will move for former Chelsea boss Pochettino.

Newcastle want Howe to make a swift decision given preseason is underway and there's less than six weeks remaining in the summer market.

Interestingly, recently appointed Newcastle football chief Paul Mitchell was at Southampton when Pochettino was first brought to England by Nicola Cortese.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePochettino MauricioNewcastle UtdChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle sign third goalkeeper of the summer as 18 year old giant joins the club
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer
Newcastle boss Howe has admirers inside FA