Pochettino on Newcastle radar amid Howe doubts

Mauricio Pochettino is on Newcastle United's shortlist.

The Mirror says Toon manager Eddie Howe is tempted by the vacant England coaching post.

Advertisement Advertisement

And should he leave, Newcastle will move for former Chelsea boss Pochettino.

Newcastle want Howe to make a swift decision given preseason is underway and there's less than six weeks remaining in the summer market.

Interestingly, recently appointed Newcastle football chief Paul Mitchell was at Southampton when Pochettino was first brought to England by Nicola Cortese.