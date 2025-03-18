USA coach Pochettino: I would like to return to Tottenham

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino admits he'd like to manage Tottenham again.

The former PSG and Chelsea manager took the job with the USA last year.

However, he admits he still appreciates his relationship with Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy.

He told Sky Sports: "Look, when I left the club I always remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham ... what I said then still after six years or five years, I still feel in my heart that, yes, I would like one day to come back.

"We see the timing, like Daniel said."

Pochettino also said of Levy: "He is always there and he's going to be there. It's another thing to take professional decisions. It's true after nearly six years with all that we lived together, it was tough because of all the ups and downs and emotional things that we lived.

"I've seen always it's difficult in football that that doesn't affect all this type of situation in your relationship. For us, we split very well. One thing was professional, another personal and now, like the day after we left Tottenham, we keep always a very, very good relationship."