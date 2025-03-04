Tribal Football
REVEALED: Sesko buyout clause released as Arsenal, Chelsea circle
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko's contract will carry an active buyout clause this summer.

With Arsenal and Chelsea among clubs following his progress, Sesko will be clear to leave for a set price this season.

Writing on X, Sky Deutschland's Florin Plettenberg said: "Until now, there had only been talk of a verbal agreement, but Benjamin Sesko has a formally fixed release clause in his contract until 2029.

"This clause can be activated starting this summer. It is tied to various parameters – such as games played, goals, and assists – and increases regularly.

"Currently, the clause stands at around €70m for the 21-y/o top striker, but by the end of the season, it is expected to reach approximately €80m (£66m).

"All top English clubs have expressed interest, including Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal. The only club not involved in the race is Manchester City."

