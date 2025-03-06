Tribal Football
Man City are frontrunners to sign Leicester wonderkid Monga this summer

Zack Oaten
Man City are frontrunners to sign Leicester wonderkid Monga this summerNick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia
Leicester City prodigy Jeremy Monga is a prime target for Manchester City this summer as he continues to perform for the academy side.

Despite being just 15 years old, Monga has attracted interest from across the Premier League and Europe. Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly interested but it’s manager Pep Guardiola who is said to be leading the race to sign one of the Premier League’s best young talents. 

There is no confirmation yet that Monga will leave as of yet, but the Foxes will be unable to compete with the finances of Europe’s elite sides, meaning the best outcome could be for the club to sell him but loan him back so he can develop with regular game time in the first team. 

Monga cannot sign a professional contract until he’s 17, and that won’t happen for another 16 months, until July 2026. This means if he was to join another side this summer, either a compensation fee would have to be agreed, or the case would go to a tribunal, where a figure would be determined. 

The youngster captained England under-16s last week and is certainly an impressive asset that manager Ruud van Nistelrooy should consider for the first team especially in a relegation battle where his side are in need of creativity. First team minutes may persuade him to stay at the club as other top sides such as Manchester City will have too much competition for him to fully thrive in.

