USA coach Pochettino: I want Trump to ask me this!

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino has invited President Donald Trump to ask him about their World Cup chances.

Pochettino admits he is disappointed Trump is yet to ask him directly about the 2026 host nation's chances.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham manager laughed: “I was listening to a conversation between our President Donald Trump and (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino.

"The president asked: ‘Can we win the World Cup?’ And Gianni said yes.

“But I was disappointed with this answer. He should say: ‘You need to ask your great coach, Pochettino! Because for sure, he can give a better opinion.’

"By the way, I think the pressure is going to be there, because we are a host. And then it's a country where the mentality is about winning. You know in sport, in everything that Americans are involved in, they want to win.

“That is the culture. It's cultural. Of course, it's going to be a pressure. But a welcome one. That means that we are going to feel the adrenaline that we need to feel.”