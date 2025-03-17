Solanke on Tottenham's dire form: We want to win every game, we need to find consistency

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has spoken on the club's poor form under manager Ange Postecoglou and admits that they need to become more consistent this season.

After a 2-0 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, Spurs dropped behind Manchester United and down to 14th place in the Premier League. Postecoglou’s side have just 34 points from 29 games, having lost their joint-most games at this stage of a league season since 1997-98.

Solanke has now joined Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad for World Cup qualifiers this month but first spoke to the club website about the importance of consistency and bouncing back against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next month.

“It’s a difficult one to take, we came here from the game in the week against AZ and wanted to try and build on that, build momentum, go on a bit of a streak, but we didn’t manage to do that.

“We pride ourselves on being a fit team that can run for the full 90 minutes, a lot of the time that works in our favour at the end of the games, but they scored first quite late in the game and that killed our momentum. We don't want to be that team that’s great one day and then bad another day. We want to win every game, so we need to find that consistency.”

When asked if it is difficult to get his players motivated for the Premier League, Postecoglou said that his side are confident but are struggling with rotation at the moment after they snatched a crucial victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night which kept Spurs' Europa League campaign alive.

"I don't think so. Hope not. We made a lot of changes today.

"When we get back (from the international break) this is going to be our schedule we need to make sure we have as many (players) in good condition.

"They had to play today to top them up. We had to rest a couple as well. Sometimes players go through these spells and he needs to find a way to break through that."