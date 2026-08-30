Chelsea confirm the signing of Emiliano Martinez: I will give 100 per cent every game!

Chelsea confirm the signing of Emi Martinez: I will give 100 per cent every game

Emiliano Martinez has officially signed for Chelsea as he departs Aston Villa.

Chelsea have agreed a deal worth £7.5m with Aston Villa to sign Martinez this summer as the Blues bring in the World Cup winner to add stability between the sticks.

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The 33 year old has signed a 3-year deal and hopes to replace Robert Sanchez as Chelsea’s No.1 goalkeeper after the Spaniard continues to struggle for the West London side.

Speaking on the move, the Argentina international revealed that he is ready to give his all for Chelsea and that he cannot wait to get started.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club. Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon - I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be successful here. I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.

“I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud.”

Villa have been open to selling Martínez, who joined from Arsenal for £17 million in 2020 and have since brought in Zion Suzuki after his impress spell at the World Cup for Japan.

Chelsea next face Brighton on Sunday afternoon but Martinez is unlikely to feature as he slowly grows into the side. He could make his debut against Arsenal next week.