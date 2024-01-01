Undav reveals crunch Brighton chat with Hurzeler

Tribal Football
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has spoken to a young star from Euro 2024 about a summer stay.

Sky Germany states that Hurzeler and Denis Undav spoke about his future.

The German was on loan at Stuttgart for this past season, impressing in the Bundesliga.

He scored 19 goals in 33 games and the source states that Hurzeler wants him at Brighton next term.

The player is quoted as stating: "There was contact and a phone call with Fabi.

"He told me what he thinks of me. I explained my perspective to him."

