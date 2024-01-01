Tribal Football
New Brighton manager Hurzeler to scout Copa America
New Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler will meet his squad after they are back for pre-season.

The new head coach is in the United States, having agreed a three-year deal to take over the club.

Huerzeler is watching the Copa America, before returning to England at the start of July.

Speaking to the club website recently, he said: “I have to say the Spurs game was the best game I saw last season.

“The stadium, the atmosphere, the way the crowd were involved was incredible.

"By the end of the game I was feeling the game like a Seagulls supporter!”

