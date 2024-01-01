St Pauli rake in bumper windfall from Hurzeler's Brighton move

St Pauli have raked in a bumper windfall from Fabian Hurzeler's move to Brighton.

German sources state up to €10m will flow from England to Germany.

Hürzeler had only extended his contract at Kiez in March without an exit clause. However, it was agreed that he could leave St Pauli if an attractive offer came along.

Hürzeler has been working for the Hamburg club since 2020, working his way up from assistant to head coach.

Last season he led St. Pauli into the Bundesliga. Now the Texan has become the youngest manager in the history of the Premier League .