Hurzeler keen to add to Brighton staff

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler could be set to bring his St Pauli goalkeeping coach to the club.

The Seagulls boss is hoping that Mario Knoop, who also worked at Fenerbahce and Nordsjaelland, can come in with him to England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Knoop was a popular character at St Pauli, having also worked with Borussia Dortmund’s youth teams in the past.

Per The Argus, there is not expected to be any resistance from Brighton to this move.

The club are happy to give new boss Huerzeler the tools that he needs to succeed.

Hurzeler told St Pauli's website in May about Knoop: "Under him, our goalkeepers have taken a big step forward and thus created an important prerequisite for us to be able to successfully implement our idea of football."