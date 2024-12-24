UNCOVERED: Why Rashford furious with Man Utd chiefs

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is disgruntled with the club for trying to sell him in January.

The striker has been frozen out of the team by new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese taskmaster has admitted he is not happy with Rashford’s attitude and effort levels.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Rashford states that United put him up for sale without even talking with him.

His representatives believe that Rashford is being forced out by United to raise funds.

The club want to sell a homegrown player to have PSR room to make more signings.