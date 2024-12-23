Man Utd boss Amorim: Not Rashford's idea to do interview

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he doesn't blame Marcus Rashford for last week's interview.

Rashford gave an unauthorised interview at the primary school function, where he declared he needs "a new challenge", suggesting he plans to leave Old Trafford.

"It is a hard situation," Amorim told Sky Sports.

"I understand these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player.

"They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus."

He added, "At the moment I'm focused on improving Marcus.

"We need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch."