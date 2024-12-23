Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow
Man Utd boss Amorim rejects calls for Fernandez axe after Bournemouth defeat

Man Utd boss Amorim: Not Rashford's idea to do interview

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: Not Rashford's idea to do interview
Man Utd boss Amorim: Not Rashford's idea to do interviewAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he doesn't blame Marcus Rashford for last week's interview.

Rashford gave an unauthorised interview at the primary school function, where he declared he needs "a new challenge", suggesting he plans to leave Old Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It is a hard situation," Amorim told Sky Sports.

"I understand these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player.

"They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus."

He added, "At the moment I'm focused on improving Marcus.

"We need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chasing Muani in Rashford swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain
The end? Why Amorim and Man Utd dressing room will no longer indulge Rashford
Man Utd management make Rashford exit call for January