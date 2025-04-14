UNCOVERED: Why Ajax rejected chance of cut-price Isak signing

Former Willem II coach Gerry Vink says Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak could easily be playing for Ajax today.

Before his move to Real Sociedad, Isak was playing in Holland with Willem II, where he was coached by Vink.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Apparently there is a whole story behind it. Marc Overmars (Ajax's then sporting director) and the agent (Vlado) Lemic did not get along," Vink told ESPN.

"Ajax could have brought him in for 11 million euros - a pittance for Ajax at the time. But because of that conflict (between Overmars and Lemic) it didn't happen."

After three seasons in Spain, Isak was sold to Premier League giants Newcastle for €75m.