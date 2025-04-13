Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Ancelotti informed by Real Madrid about Alexander-Arnold deal

Arsenal rival Liverpool interest for Ajax defender Hato

Paul Vegas
Arsenal rival Liverpool interest for Ajax defender Hato
Arsenal rival Liverpool interest for Ajax defender HatoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Hans van der Valk
Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Liverpool are preparing a move for the youngster ahead of the summer market, however the Gunners are also keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says Arsenal are targeting Hato as they prepare to lose several defenders this summer.

Oleks Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are set to leave, with Jakub Kiwior also potentially being sold.

Hato can play at centre-half and in the fullback positions, which is attractive to Arsenal.

The 19 year-old's deal with Ajax runs to 2028 and it doesn't carry a buyout clause.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHato JorrelArsenalLiverpoolAjaxEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?
Leroy Sane makes transfer decision amid Arsenal, Liverpool interest
Agent: We'd like Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch at Real Madrid