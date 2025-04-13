Arsenal rival Liverpool interest for Ajax defender Hato

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Liverpool are preparing a move for the youngster ahead of the summer market, however the Gunners are also keen.

The Mirror says Arsenal are targeting Hato as they prepare to lose several defenders this summer.

Oleks Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are set to leave, with Jakub Kiwior also potentially being sold.

Hato can play at centre-half and in the fullback positions, which is attractive to Arsenal.

The 19 year-old's deal with Ajax runs to 2028 and it doesn't carry a buyout clause.