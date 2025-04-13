Man Utd scouting Ajax prospect Ouazane

Manchester United are eyeing Ajax prospect Abdellah Ouazane.

The Daily Mail says United scouts were impressed by the 16 year-old as he starred for Morocco in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations last week.

Morocco coach Nabil Baha said: "He’s a player we count on a lot. He can make the difference. He was born in 2009 — people forget that. He’s a year younger than the others. But he plays at Ajax, and he’s full of talent.

"These days, 100 per cent isn’t enough. Everyone gives 100 per cent. What we need is 120 per cent. And he’s capable of that."

While born in Holland, Ouazane is currently turning out for Morocco. The 16 year-old is now on United's radar.