Tribal Football
Most Read
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd

Man Utd scouting Ajax prospect Ouazane

Paul Vegas
Man Utd scouting Ajax prospect Ouazane
Man Utd scouting Ajax prospect OuazaneKin-Wai YUEN / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Manchester United are eyeing Ajax prospect Abdellah Ouazane.

The Daily Mail says United scouts were impressed by the 16 year-old as he starred for Morocco in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Morocco coach Nabil Baha said: "He’s a player we count on a lot. He can make the difference. He was born in 2009 — people forget that. He’s a year younger than the others. But he plays at Ajax, and he’s full of talent.

"These days, 100 per cent isn’t enough. Everyone gives 100 per cent. What we need is 120 per cent. And he’s capable of that."

While born in Holland, Ouazane is currently turning out for Morocco. The 16 year-old is now on United's radar.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOuazane AbdellahManchester UnitedAjaxEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal rival Liverpool interest for Ajax defender Hato
Ajax chief confirms interest in signing unwanted Man United star
Ajax confirm interest in Christian Eriksen and Dusan Tadic