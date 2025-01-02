UNCOVERED: Adidas can break Prem-record Man Utd kit deal

Manchester United's record kit deal with adidas can be ripped up in the event of relegation.

United currently sit 14th on the Premier League table as they enter 2025.

German sportswear giants adidas committed to a £900m 10-year contract with United in 2023 - the richest in the Premier League.

However, the Daily Mail says the agreement includes a break clause for adidas.

Should United be relegated, the deal's worth would be halved to £45m and also include a one-year's notice ahead of adidas walking away.

United are currently seven points clear of the bottom three.