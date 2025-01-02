Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

UNCOVERED: Adidas can break Prem-record Man Utd kit deal

Paul Vegas
UNCOVERED: Adidas can break Prem-record Man Utd kit deal
UNCOVERED: Adidas can break Prem-record Man Utd kit dealAction Plus
Manchester United's record kit deal with adidas can be ripped up in the event of relegation.

United currently sit 14th on the Premier League table as they enter 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

German sportswear giants adidas committed to a £900m 10-year contract with United in 2023 - the richest in the Premier League.

However, the Daily Mail says the agreement includes a break clause for adidas.

Should United be relegated, the deal's worth would be halved to £45m and also include a one-year's notice ahead of adidas walking away.

United are currently seven points clear of the bottom three.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Wolves enter new contract talks with Cunha
Amorim pleads with Man Utd chiefs to bring forward Gyokeres plans
Aston Villa join battle for PSG striker Kolo Muani