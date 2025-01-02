Wolves enter new contract talks with Cunha

Wolves are holding talks with attacker Matheus Cunha about a new contract.

The creative talent is wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Red Devils see him as a great fit for new manager Ruben Amorim’s 3421 system.

Meanwhile, Arsenal may want Cunha as a winger who can take the load off the other attackers, especially with Bukayo Saka injured.

However, The Mirror and other sources state that Cunha will not be sold in January, even if he does not commit to a new deal.

If he refuses to sign an extension, then he will likely be sold in the summer transfer window.