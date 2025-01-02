Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Prem six circle as Barcelona face losing Olmo

Wolves enter new contract talks with Cunha

Ansser Sadiq
Wolves enter new contract talks with Cunha
Wolves enter new contract talks with CunhaAction Plus
Wolves are holding talks with attacker Matheus Cunha about a new contract.

The creative talent is wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Red Devils see him as a great fit for new manager Ruben Amorim’s 3421 system.

Meanwhile, Arsenal may want Cunha as a winger who can take the load off the other attackers, especially with Bukayo Saka injured.

However, The Mirror and other sources state that Cunha will not be sold in January, even if he does not commit to a new deal.

If he refuses to sign an extension, then he will likely be sold in the summer transfer window.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCunha MatheusWolvesManchester UnitedArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem six circle as Barcelona face losing Olmo
AC Milan star Leao linked with several Prem teams including Man Utd
Real Madrid pull out of pursuit of Man Utd, Barcelona target Mastantuono