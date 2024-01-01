Tribal Football
Ugarte wants Man Utd move but "no agreement" has been made
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is still keen on a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are backing away from previous interest in the 23-year-old.

Per English sources, United stated the asking price of £51 million was not realistic.

Now Florian Plettenburg claims the deal is not yet dead and can be resurrected.

He tweeted: "Been told that Manuel #Ugarte still would like to join Manchester United as he’s keen on their project.

"But there’s still no agreement in sight between Paris Saint-Germain and Man Utd. In terms of the transfer fee, there is still a huge gap. But the clubs remain in contact.

"Atlético have also inquired about him in recent weeks. But now they are finalizing the deal with Conor Gallagher. Chelsea was pushing for Ugarte last summer.

"ManUtd, exploring more options for central midfield."

