Man Utd ready to end PSG talks for Ugarte

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to pursue a different transfer target.

The Red Devils are said to have switched their focus away from Manuel Ugarte.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Ugarte is no longer the player they are focusing on for the defensive midfield position.

While United do want a player in that area, they are set to pursue more realistic targets.

Unless PSG lower their asking price, which is set at a whopping €60 million, United will look elsewhere.

The club does not want to get into a situation where they are overpaying for players.