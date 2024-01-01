Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!

Man Utd ready to end PSG talks for Ugarte

Man Utd ready to end PSG talks for Ugarte
Man Utd ready to end PSG talks for Ugarte
Man Utd ready to end PSG talks for UgarteAction Plus
Premier League giants Manchester United are set to pursue a different transfer target.

The Red Devils are said to have switched their focus away from Manuel Ugarte.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Ugarte is no longer the player they are focusing on for the defensive midfield position.

While United do want a player in that area, they are set to pursue more realistic targets.

Unless PSG lower their asking price, which is set at a whopping €60 million, United will look elsewhere.

The club does not want to get into a situation where they are overpaying for players.

Mentions
Premier LeagueUgarte ManuelManchester UnitedPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd and PSG continue Ugarte negotiations
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd not giving up on PSG midfielder Ugarte